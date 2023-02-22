‘Kalu a double-faced politician; his support for Tinubu suspect’ —APC-PCC spokesman

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has come under criticism from a spokesman of the Tinubu campaign team over what was described as his belated support for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate.

Dr. Josef Onoh, the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council’s South-East spokesman, in a statement, on Wednesday, alleged that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was a dishonest politician who was untrue in his support for the Tinubu presidency.

Onoh emphasized that Kanu had chosen a person from the north-east to lead Nigeria in 2023, an opportunity he believed would further his political ambition against the people of southern Nigeria, and cautioned against taking Kalu seriously in his sinking political misadventure.

Onoh compared Kalu to governors like Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, who he claimed had blatantly turned against their own people by choosing improper political allegiances that went against the text and spirit of Nigeria’s federal character and unity.

Therefore, he claimed that Orji Kalu’s decision to switch his allegiance to Tinubu in the late afternoon and all the irrelevant rhetoric he had engaged in over the previous few hours in an effort to sell himself to Tinubu were hypocritical and that Tinubu had long been aware of Kalu’s cunning behavior.

READ ALSO:APC-PCC frowns as police also invites Fani-Kayode over coup allegations

He added that the Abia Senator had by his present circus dance proved he was one of the same political elites and the grand master of wrong political calculations.

“He once said that if Babatunde Fashola, former Lagos state governor was an Ibo man he could have betrayed Bola Tinubu his predecessor, yet Fashola never did but the real Judas and the only Ibo man to do so was still the same Orji Uzor Kalu.

“You said that you hold no grudge against Tinubu’s presidency, yet you supported Ahmad Lawan during the APC’s primary election. Is it not safe to say that only someone with personal and selfish interest or grudge can support another person against the family that showed him love and support for over 30 years?” Onoh queried.

“Even if Orij Uzor Kalu was still in Kuje prison, I’m sure they allowed him to read newspapers and was up to date on that position. So, he betrayed not just Asiwaju, the people of Southern Nigeria and even his kindred who in the words of Ohanaeze youths council expressed their disappointment of having visited Kalu in Kuje prison and said they stood by rotational presidency and bemoaned his outburst and support for Senator Ahmad Lawan,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now