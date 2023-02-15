APC-PCC frowns as police also invites Fani-Kayode over coup allegations

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) on Wednesday, issued a warning to the Federal Investigation Bureau of the Nigerian Police Force not to obstruct the Department of State Service’s continuing investigation into Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister.

The warning follows the police’s Tuesday evening unexpected invitation to the PCC director of new media.

Fani-Kayode was interrogated by the DSS for about five hours in relation to a slew of tweets he posted on Saturday, suggesting that some senior military officials were collaborating with PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on a coup.

The APC Chieftain told the press after he left the DSS offices in Abuja that he should have been more cautious and handled the situation differently.

However, despite the widely publicized invitation from the DSS and the notice for his return for additional investigation, the PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement on Wednesday that they were shocked to learn that Fani-Kayode has also been invited for questioning by an Assistant Inspector General from the Federal Investigation Bureau.

Onanuga said, “The APC-PCC is concerned about the latest invitation by another security agency with 10 days to the election, when he is most needed as our director of New Media. While we are not questioning the authority of the police to invite our officials, we want the police to be mindful that the truth they seek to find is already being pursued by the DSS.

“They should allow the DSS to complete its investigation. Chief Fani-Kayode upon his first interview by the DSS, described the agency as “very professional”, in the way the operatives grilled him on a tweet accusing one of the opposition leaders of cooking something with the military authorities.

“The DSS at the meeting made it clear to him that the basis of his tweet, a newspaper report, was not correct and the panel that interviewed him on the subject matter afterward granted him an administrative bail. Fani-Kayode will have another round of grilling by the DSS today.

“We want the police to allow the investigation to go its full course so that they do not open themselves to suspicions that they were implementing an agenda scripted by the opposition. Chief Fani-Kayode is a respected Nigerian and had served his country as minister of aviation. He will be available any time to answer for his actions.”

