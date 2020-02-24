Kano govt has boosted rice production to 3m tonnes a year, Ganduje claims

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has claimed that his government has boosted local rice production to 3 million tonnes a year to meet the demands of consumption.

Ganduje made the claim on Monday in Kano while speaking during the indigenous rice value-chain promotion programme organised by the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in partnership with R CONNECT.

The governor said that the Agricultural policies being introduced by his government, which had created significant impacts on farmers’ production capacity especially on local rice production was responsible for the development.

Ganduje who was represented at the programme by his Deputy and Commissioner, Ministry for Agriculture and Natural Resources Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Ggawuna, also recalled that before the inception of his administration in 2015, rice production was very low in the state.

He said; “Today, I am proud to state that because of the activities and policies of this administration towards agriculture, rice production in Kano has reached the level of 3 million tonnes in a year.

“Under the programme of Anchor borrowers alone, which is very popular, about 127,000 farmers had benefited in Kano from the inception of the programme, however, the government laments the habit of critics who perpetuate false statements with regards to government policies on agriculture in Nigeria,” Ganduje added.

