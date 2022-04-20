Kano PRP guber aspirant, brands APC, PDP as failures

Gali Sule, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Kano State, has derided the two major political parties; the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as being responsible for the deteriorating state of the country.

Sule disclosed this in Kano on Tuesday, stressing the urgent need for Nigerians to consider other parties for the progress and development of Nigeria.

He noted that these major political parties had been given enough time to deliver and turn the country around, but they failed in the process.

He noted: “Instead of the common man to heave a sigh of relief through their leadership, he continuously drifts into a big pit without sign that it will abate one day. These majors parties had done nothing to transform the country”.

Read also: Seven Kano commissioners resign ahead of 2023 elections

Sule cited the reason for his untimely retirement from the civil service, bemoaning its humongous dilapidation and retrogressive tendencies.

“After critical assessment and analysis of the civil service, I came to the conclusion that since the system won’t allow one to correct the anomalies while in active service for one to bring all the necessary changes, I decided to tender my resignation and join the PRP where I am contesting for the seat of the governor”, he added.

Sule, who is currently the President of Kano State Science Secondary School Students Association, identified the bane of Nigeria as corruption as well as unemployment and insecurity which impedes on the progress of the country.

Gali moved for quick revolutionary actions in Nigeria, adding that should his party get the mandate, it would do everything possible to overhaul every aspect of the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now