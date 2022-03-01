Kanu is alive, hale, hearty, lawyer dispels IPOB leader’s death rumour

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted to rumours over the purported death of the Biafran agitator, saying there was no truth whatsoever to it.

The rumour had gained ground and spread like wild fire on Monday after another of Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, posted a photo of a burning candle and an eye with a tear drop on Facebook.

The photos which did not carry any explanation, led many to believe something must have happened to Kanu, but on Tuesday morning, Ejiofor came out with a statement to dispel the rumours and assured that “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is very much alive” in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

While giving an update after a routine visit to Kanu in the DSS detention facility in Abuja, in the company of the lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome, and Special Counsel, Ejimakor. Ejiofor, disclosed that the legal team was not allowed to see the IPOB leader during the visit.

In the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, Ejiofor said he was informed by the DSS operatives that Kanu was protesting against his previous inability to meet with his legal representative.

“We can authoritatively confirm to you all at this stage that Nnamdi Kanu is very much alive, and still being detained in the facility of the State Security Services (DSS) National Headquarters, Abuja.

“He is hale and hearty and we implore our teeming members and supporters to disregard any rumour of his death.

“Following the stout protest by the erudite Silk, we were consequently brought in, to meet with some superior officers at a meeting where all superior personnel connected with the matter were invited.

“Far-reaching contacts were made to establish the fact that our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was presumably protesting the previous three visits which were aborted by the DSS.

“All efforts made to move the visit to his very location of detention were not granted by the DSS, as they insisted that our request ran contrary to their procedure and guidelines.

“Effort is presently being intensified to pacify Onyendu to have one-on-one discussion with his legal team, to enable us brief him on legal steps we may be compelled to take and measures to be adopted to assure him that there are legal consequences for flagrant violations of court orders by the DSS.

“We are quite hopeful that this needless impasse will be resolved between now and tomorrow morning, to enable the legal team led by Ozekhome, to conduct the visit tomorrow. That has so far been assured us,“ the statement reads.

