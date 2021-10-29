Kanu’s lawyer accuses DSS of stopping British Consul, U.S lawyer from seeing IPOB leader

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of denying the duo of Chukwuemeka Ezeife and a British Consul access to Kanu.

Ejiofor, in a statement he personally signed on Thursday night, accused the DSS of also not allowing Kanu’s international and Legal Representative in the United States of America, Attorney Bruce Fein to see his client, insisting that the DSS acted contrary to a subsisting Court order.

According to the lawyer, the judge handling Kanu’s case had clarified that the persons to visit Kanu are no longer restricted to his lawyers and family members but, any other person of his choice.

He said: “In line with this Order of Court, we forwarded the list of names scheduled to visit Our Client on Monday, 25th October, 2021, which included Attorney Bruce Fein – our Client’s International Attorney and Legal Representative in the United States of America.

“Attorney Fein arrived Nigeria from the United States of America to witness the Court proceedings of the 21st Day of October, 2021, and also utilize the opportunity of the visit to interface with his Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Unknown to us, a rude shock awaited us as the detaining authority did not stop at keeping us waiting for well over two hours, but thereafter specifically told us that no foreigner, including Bruce Fein would be allowed to visit Our Client, and as such, he would not participate in the visit.

“Attorney Bruce Fein, consequently left the premises of the DSS visibly broken. Apparently, he has gathered enough to feed the International Community upon his return to the United States.

“Today was the turn of the British Consul to experience what the civilized society may refer to as the height of abnormality in the System.

“The innocent woman who flew all the way from Lagos on this special diplomatic engagement, was denied access to Our Client, and told that she is not welcomed for the visit because she’s a foreigner.”

Ejiofor also revealed that the legal team has filed another application for the transfer of Kanu to the correctional center, adding that if the DSS is allowed to remain the custodian of Kanu there would be gross denial of fair hearing and fair trial in these proceedings.

“We shall leave no stone unturned in ensuring that this weighty infraction of the positive Order of Court and by extension, gross violation of our Client’s right is addressed without further ado.

“We still appeal to our Client’s millions of followers to remain calm as we explore all legal remedies available to our Client in the circumstance of this breach.”

