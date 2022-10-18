Kanye West to buy social media platform, Parler, in protest against Twitter

After Twitter suspended his account, United States’ rapper, Kanye West, has moved to acquire another social media platform, Parler, founded by John Matze.

Parler is popular for accommodating former United States’ President, Donald Trump, and other personalities with far-right views. It has an estimated 40,000 daily active users according to Research firm, Apptopia, despite about 11.7 million installations since 2018 launch.

The social media platform, which has raised about $56 million, has began talks with Kanye West, who is valued at $2 billion by Forbes Billionaire Index.

The ‘All of the lights’ crooner tendered an offer to acquire Parler after Twitter suspended his accounts for anti-semitic post, which violates Twitter’s policies.

READ ALSO:Kanye West begs ex-wife Kim Kardashian for ‘causing her stress’

‘Ye’, as he is also known, was locked out of his Instagram account by the firm owned by Mark Zuckerberg over anti-semitic post as well. Following the ban, Kanye took to Twitter to question the Facebook founder for restricting him from the platform, considering they were once close. Few hours later, Twitter banned him.

In a statement released on Monday by Kanye West and Parlement Technologies, the parent company of Parler, it was revealed that an agreement has been sealed in principle.

The Yeezy founder said the acquisition would further boost the right for people to freely express themselves, while Parlement stated that it would change the way the world thinks about free speech.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves.” Ye said.

According to Parlement, the deal will lead to “an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome.” Adding that, “This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech.

“Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.

“Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals”, the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now