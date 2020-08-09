Kashamu’s ‘political doggedness and sagacity’ admirable —Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday expressed sadness over the death of a former federal lawmaker, Buruji Kashamu.

Kashamu, who represented the Ogun East Senatorial District in the Eighth Senate, died at the First Cardiology Consultant, Lagos, on Saturday.

The ex-Lagos State governor said in a statement that Kashamu’s demise demonstrated that death is inevitable for every mortal.

The late politician, according to Tinubu, worked assiduously to advance the political and economic fortunes of Ogun State.

He said: “We must all continue to embrace all the protective protocols recommended by the government and health authorities, even as we gradually begin the reopening of our economy and return to a new normal in our lifestyles.

“Again, Kashamu’s sudden death has demonstrated the transience of human life and rekindles the fact that death is inevitable for every mortal. As such, it behooves on us to be kind to the dead.

“I admire his political doggedness and sagacity, and his steadfastness in pursuing whatever he believes in, though we were never in the same political party.

“His passing has lengthened the grotesque list of important personalities that have been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also a sad reminder that the deadly virus remains very much with us.”

