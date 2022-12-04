Keyamo slams critics, publishes photo of Tinubu’s visa

The spokesperson for the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has slammed critics of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s flag bearer.

Last week, the APC presidential campaign council said Tinubu would embark on foreign trips from December 4 to meet global leaders and pitch his presidential aspiration.

However, rumours began to spread that Tinubu was denied entry into the US based on some allegations levelled against him.

In a tweet on Saturday night, Keyamo released an image of the American visa of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“For mischief-makers who peddle unfounded rumours about ⁦@officialABAT being denied a visa to the US, you leave us with no option but to show you his current visa (that has always been renewed since time immemorial). This is for the misguided ones who believe these rumours,” he tweeted.

