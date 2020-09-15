Kidnappers kill DSS operative in Katsina

A Department of State Services (DSS) operative has been killed by suspected kidnappers in Katsina State.

The victim, Sadiq Bindawa was killed after his abductors reportedly collected N5 million ransom from his friends and relatives.

Bindawa was abducted on Saturday night by gunmen who trailed him to his house located behind the Federal Secretariat Complex in Katsina.

Family sources told journalists on Tuesday that his corpse was discovered at Kurfi town on Sunday morning.

The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, refused to comment on the incident.

He simply referred journalists to the DSS for further inquiry on the matter.

He said: “Please, go to the DSS office for any clarification you want to make. They are security agents like the police and they have their public relations unit.”

