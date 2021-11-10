Kogi Assembly threatens to arrest Sterling bank MD

The Kogi State House of Assembly on Tuesday, threatened to arrest the Managing Director of Sterling Bank Plc, Abubakar Suleiman, if he fails to honour a summon to appear before it on November 16 to clarify the controversy surrounding the return of the state’s N20bn bailout funds to the Federal Government.

The arrest threat followed the failure of the MD to appear before the House during plenary on Tuesday after he also failed to make an appearance last week.

The House also frowned at the bank for sending its regional manager, Eneji Ibrahim, accompanied by a lawyer, Olukayode Enitan (SAN) to appear before the Assembly, insisting that the MD must appear before the House or risk being arrested.

Read also: Sterling Bank investors lose N1.15bn as share tumbles amid former manager’s N219m scam

During the meeting, the Speaker of the House, Mathew Kolawole, asked Ibrahim to present a document to prove that he was representing the MD.

But when the regional manager was unable to do so, the House issued an ultimatum of November 16, 2021, for the bank’s MD to show up or be arrested.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now