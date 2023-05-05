Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, May 5, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. Wike did not inform us he invited Tinubu, APC guber candidate, Cole, explains absence at president-elect’s visit to Rivers

The failure of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to inform the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state that he was inviting the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to Port Harcourt, has been used as justification by some stalwarts of the APC to stay away from the Tinubu related ceremonies on Wednesday.Read more

2. Reps ask INEC to clean up voter’s register

The House of Representatives on Thursday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to clean up the voter’s register by removing names of dead people.Read more

3. ‘Tinubu will be sworn in as president,’ Keyamo replies Onaiyekan

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, declared on Thursday that the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would be sworn into office on May 29.Read more

4. NNPP expels Ogun, Delta chairmen for alleged anti-party activities

The National leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has expelled the party’s chairman in Ogun State, Sunday Ogini, for alleged party activities.Read more

5. Second batch of Sudan returnees sets to arrive in Abuja

The second batch of Nigerians evacuated from crisis-torn Sudan will arrive in the country later on Thursday.Read more

6. Court adjourns ex-JAMB chief’s trial for alleged N5bn fraud to June 20

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday, adjourned the trial of former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, to June 20.Read more

7. Two more Chibok girls regain freedom, 94 still in captivity

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have rescued two more abducted students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State.Read more

8. Sterling Bank records N175.14bn revenue, net profit up 28.46% amid CBN clampdown

Sterling Bank recorded a 16.64 per cent year-on-year increase in its gross earnings for 2022, closing the year with N175.14 billion.Read more

9. Borno govt denies it plans to reintegrate repentant Boko Haram fighters into communities…now

The Borno State government has denied insinuations that it is planning to reintegrate repentant Boko Haram fighters into their home communities without proper rehabilitation.Read more

10. Osimhen wins historic Serie A title with Napoli

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli as they clinched the Italian Serie A title following a 1-1 draw with Udinese on Thursday night.Read more

