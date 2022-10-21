Kogi joins league of oil-producing states, receives allocation

Kogi, a state in Nigeria’s north central region, has now officially entered the group of oil-producing states after receiving the first derivation allocation from the Federation Account.

This information was made public by Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, the information commissioner, shortly after the State Executive Council Meeting at Government House in Lokoja, on Thursday.

Fanwo reported that Governor Yahaya Bello promised citizens of his administration’s intention to continue to record more victories for the state while breaking the good news during the meeting.

“It’s on record that this administration has recorded many giant strides in various sectors covering the thematic areas of our governor’s New Direction Blueprint.

“This new breakthrough in the “derivation allocation will no doubt make us do more for our people.

“On breaking the news, our governor said he was so elated to announce to the good people of Kogi State that the administration has received our first derivation allocation as an Oil Producing State.

“This announcement is in line with the administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, for which we have received many awards

“We worked hard to make this history. But we wouldn’t have achieved it without the support of our people, who stood resolutely with us to make this see the light of the day.

“We also wish to express our gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership roles as well as the RMAFC for making this a reality,” he stated.

The Commissioner further said that Bello restated his promise to the people that he would ensure that the resources worked for them.

”We will build more schools, hospitals and construct more roads. We will empower our youth and women. Under my watch, we will ensure security.”

While noting that the allocation came at a time the State Government was building legacy projects across the state, the governor pledged to ensure “judicious use of the derivation allocation”.

