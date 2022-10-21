Buhari to inaugurate APC PCC Friday, as Tinubu unveils action plan

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday afternoon, inaugurate the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

The event which is expected to have all the governors on the platform of the ruling party, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and other leaders of the party, will signal the formal launch of the party’s campaign season.

According to the spokesperson of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, the launch of the PCC will also see the flag bearer of the party in the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, unveil his ‘Action Plan’ for his campaign country.

Onanuga, in a statement, said the 80-page document tagged “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria,” is a “well detailed and concise action plan containing a multi-sectoral policy options” that will lead to the total transformation of Nigeria.

”In the document, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has prioritised National Security, Economy, Agriculture, Power, Oil and Gas, Transportation and Education, when elected President Buhari’s successor next February.

“Tinubu has also outlined policy options for Healthcare, Digital Economy, Women Empowerment, Judicial Reform, Federalism/Decentralisation of Power and Foreign Policy.

“He has promised huge investment in Sports Entertainment and Culture, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, to expand jobs and opportunities for millions of Nigerian youths, and promised to continue and expand the massive Social Investment Programs of the Buhari administration,” the statement said, among other things.

