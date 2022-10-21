STRIKES: Ngige reads riot act to workers, says no ‘work, no pay’ rule to be adopted

Industrial strikes that do not adhere to due process will no longer be tolerated, according to the federal government, “especially during the transition phase of the current administration.”

Sen. Chris Ngige, the minister of Labour and Employment, said this on Thursday in Abuja, according to a statement by Mr. Olajide Oshundun, the ministry’s head of press and public relations.

The Minister spoke shortly after being presented with a “Award of Excellence” by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) at the association’s 42nd Annual General Meeting/Scientific Conference.

The new executive had, during a courtesy visit to Ngige, raised some concerns of the doctors.

NARD had demanded that the Consolidated Medical Salary Scale (CONMESS) pay scale be reviewed.

Additionally, it requested that “small inaccuracies” in the circular regarding the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) upward review, the non-taxation of the call duty allowance, and the non-payment of the new hazard allowances to house officers be corrected.

Ngige stated that a committee had previously been established at the Federal Ministry of Health to study CONMESS and was already conducting internal work.

“It (committee) will swing into action next week, to dialogue with the resident doctors and members of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU),’’ he said.

He, therefore, said that there was no need for the doctors to issue a strike threat when the government had put a process in motion to address their concerns.

“The Federal Government will no longer tolerate a strike that does not pass through due process.

“Any group that embarks on strike will be visited with Section 43 of the Trade Dispute Act (TDA), Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

“It says that when a worker goes on strike, especially those on essential services, the employer can also refuse to pay compensation or wages which accompanies work done.

“The due process of a strike is that social dialogue negotiation with employers should be explored first.

“In the event of failure, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment office in the affected state or FCT should be notified and, finally, a Trade Dispute Notice (TDN) served,’’ he said.

Ngige advised all aggrieved unions to emulate the doctors and commence proactive discussions with the Federal Government rather than resort to strike whenever issues arose.

