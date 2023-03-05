Labour Party adopts Makinde ahead of Oyo governorship election

The Labour Party in Oyo State has adopted Governor Seyi Makinde as its preferred candidate ahead of next weekend’s governorship election in the state.

The LP Chairman in the state, Sadiq Atayese, who addressed journalists at a media briefing on Sunday in Ibadan, said the party endorsed Makinde for another term of four years because of his character and capacity.

He, however, urged the people of Oyo State to support LP candidates in the state assembly election.

Atayese said: “Going by the results of the February 25 presidential election and political realities in our state, it is obvious that no individual party can win the coming gubernatorial election single-handedly.

“The main priority should be to ensure that citizens win through the election of a candidate that best serves their collective interests.

“Against this backdrop, the right thing now is for parties and their candidates to form alliances with candidates of like ideology.

“It is of note that the present PDP administration under Governor Makinde has presented its scorecard from the health sector with the provisions of Primary Healthcare Centres in every ward to security and others.

“There is no doubt that his governance ideas in the establishment of the Park Management System, which other states now emulate, has made him to be a leader with uncommon innovation.

“From our evaluation as a party, Makinde has done well and we know that continuous development of a state is a function of stability in governance.”

