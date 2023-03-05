Oshiomhole, Gov Obaseki clash over assembly election

The former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, and his successor, Godwin Obasek, on Sunday exchanged words over next weekend’s house of assembly election in the state.

Oshiomhole, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Benin City, challenged the governor to focus less on the outcome of the election.

He insisted that if Obaseki had done a good job leading Edo State, he would not be concerned about voters rejecting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the parliamentary election.

The former governor was elected as the senator representing Edo North District in the February 25 election.

He said: “Of the number of people who are contesting, how many are new members who are seeking election for the first time and how many are old members who probably have been elected before?

“There is no truth in the allegation of impeachment plot unless the governor feels that he has committed so many atrocities that he is now afraid that he cannot stand the rigour of democratic governance.

“The purpose of the House of Assembly is to subject the Executive to legislative scrutiny. It is not for nothing that you spend millions, if not billions, maintaining a parliament.”

However, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Crusoe Osagie, the governor accused the former All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman of plotting his impeachment from office.

He expressed optimism about the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) chances in the March 11 election.

The statement read:: “The recent statement by the former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole on the fate of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the Edo State House of Assembly polls exposes his insidious plan to oust the current governor through impeachment.

“We are, however, confident that, as it happened in 2020 when Edo people stood with the governor despite the bullying and intimidation by Oshiomhole and his paymasters, Edo people will again rise in defence of the governor at the polls on Saturday, March 11; vote massively for the Peoples Democratic Party and elect a House controlled by the PDP.

“Obaseki has never placed his confidence in any man or godfather. He has placed his confidence in God and the people.”

