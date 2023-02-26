Oshiomhole wins Senate seat in Edo

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday’s won the senatorial election in Edo North Senatorial District.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Benjamin Adesina, who announced the election results on Sunday in Auchi, said Oshiomhole polled 107,110 votes to defeat the incumbent Senator Francis Alimekhena of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 55,344 votes.

“Adams Oshiomhole of APC, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on the 25th of February for Edo North Senatorial District,” the returning officer said.

