Politics
Labour Party denies alliance with APC in Cross River
The Labour Party in Cross River State has dismissed reports of an alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of this weekend’s governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.
The LP Publicity Secretary in the state, Dr. Lekan Ofem, made the clarification in a statement on Monday in Calabar, the state capital.
He was reacting to a statement credited to the APC chairman in the state, Alphonsus Eba, on the alliance between the two parties.
Eba had at a media briefing earlier on Monday said the APC would adopt the LP House of Assembly candidate for Yala 1 State Constituency, Mr. Brian Odey, for the election.
He added that the adoption of the LP candidate followed the Supreme Court judgment which nullified the candidacy of Mrs. Regina Anyogo as APC candidate in the constituency.
However, the LP spokesman insisted that the adoption of its candidate has nothing to do with the party in the state.
He said: “Eba this morning at the Press Center in Calabar claimed that Labour Party in Cross River State has collapsed her structure for APC.
Read also:Labour Party adopts Makinde ahead of Oyo governorship election
“I wish to state that LP is not in any alliance with APC or any political party as LP has a governorship candidate in the person of Ogar Osim who is very much in the race to win.
“We understand that LP’s outstanding performance during the presidential election where LP won in Cross River State including Yala LGA which is the primary constituency of the APC State Chairman has placed the party as a threat to other political parties.
“We urge our teaming supporters, and Labour Party faithful to remain calm and disregard any rumour on social media that is not endorsed by the leadership of the Labour Party.”
