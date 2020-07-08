Lack of proper moral upbringing major cause of security challenge in Zamfara –Gov Matawalle

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has attributed lack of proper moral upbringing among youths as a major cause of security challenges in the state.

Governor Matawalle who revealed this on Tuesday during the distribution of 200 security operational vehicles to all the security agencies in the state, said that when he took over the mantle of leadership from former governor, Abdulaziz Yari, the state was bedevilled with unprecedented security situation.

He also urged parents to ensure that their children grow up under strict care and discipline, noting that most of the crimes in the state are being perpetrated by unemployed youths.

“When I took over, the state was literally under siege by bandits, kidnappers and other miscreants who are mostly youths. But I confronted the ugly situation with great valour, using the versatile experience as former chairman, House committee on security and intelligence for four years,” he said.

According to Governor Matawalle, the immediate past administration allowed the situation security situation to escalate by recruiting so many Yansakai groups who played negative roles in the system.

“I am very much aware that security anywhere cannot be achieved without the total cooperation of the security agencies and stakeholders in the system,” he added.

