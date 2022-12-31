Lagos APC dismisses report of crisis as mere distraction

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Saturday dismissed a report of a crisis within its fold as a mere distraction.

A report emerged during the week that the Lagos State chapter of the ruling party has been rocked by a crisis over the nomination of candidates for the 2023 general elections.

However, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Seye Oladejo, the party insisted that the claim of crisis only exists in the imagination of those behind the report.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a publication alleging an imaginary crisis rocking Lagos State APC by some faceless persons.

“Our initial reaction was to ignore the needless distraction coming at the peak of the electioneering campaign.

Read also:APC scared CBN withdrawal policy will affect its bullion van politics —Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala

“However, we had a change of mind to prevent people from accepting this fiction as reality. The entire story is at best the fertile imagination of the writer.”

According to him, the party’s Chairman in the state, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, came on board with an enviable track record of experience across the party and the three tiers of government.

The spokesman said the chairman had been able to leverage his experience to unify the party, break barriers and placate aggrieved members.

Oladejo added: “He (Ojelabi) has a reputation as a team player; humble, selfless, and considerate. He consults far and wide before taking decisions on party affairs.

“There’s no doubt that his style of leadership complements the landmark achievements of the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ensure a seamless campaign that will guarantee our victory.

“Since his assumption of office, he has assiduously ensured that the party is not factionalised, by promoting fair play and justice at all times.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now