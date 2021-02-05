Lagos Commissioner apologises to journalist assaulted by KAI officials

The Lagos State government on Thursday sought forgiveness from a journalist, Benjamin Anaja who was brutalised by one of its law enforcement agencies, Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI).

“The state apologises to the victim, the management of the Guild publishing company and the Nigerian Union of Journalists, promising that such an unfortunate incident will not repeat itself,” the State commissioner for environment and water resources, Tunji Bello said.

He condemned the actions of the operatives in a statement while assuring that the culprit will be thoroughly investigated and punished accordingly.

The journalists, attached to Guild Press Ltd., was attacked for filming some KAI operatives dislodging street traders on Wednesday, a viral video revealed.

The Commissioner added that the journalist would be invited to identify the KAI officials.

