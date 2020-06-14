Lagos discharges 10 foreign, 38 Nigerian COVID-19 patients

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday night 48 additional COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

In a statement he personally signed, the governor said the discharged patients included 38 Nigerians and 10 foreigners.

He said: ”Good people of Lagos, today, 48 fully-recovered COVID-19 patients, 31 males and 17 females, including 10 foreign nationals – two Indians; four Americans; two polish; one Brazilian and one Dutch were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with society.

”The patients – one from Onikan, eight from Gbagada, 10 from Agidingbi, 14 from Lekki, four from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital and 11 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centre were discharged, having fully recovered and tested negative for #COVID-19.

”With this, the number of #COVID-19 confirmed cases that had been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1,185.”

