Lagos discharges 55 COVID-19 patients

The Lagos State government on Saturday confirmed the discharge of 55 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation facilities.

The state’s Ministry of Health, which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the discharged patients comprised of 39 Nigerians and 16 foreign nationals.

It added that a total of 1,419 patients had been successfully treated in the state.

The ministry wrote: “Today, 55 fully recovered #COVID-19 Lagos patients: 16 females and 39 males including 16 foreign nationals were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

READ ALSO: Lagos discharges 36 COVID-19 patients

“The patients: 14 from Onikan, five from Gbagada, five from Mainland Hospital, Yaba, eight from Agidingbi, six from Lekki, four from Eti-Osa (LandMark), four from First Cardiology and nine from @LUTHofficial isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative for COVID-19.

“With this, the number of #COVID-19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos had increased to 1,419.”

Join the conversation

Opinions