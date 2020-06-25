Latest Politics

Lagos discharges 36 COVID-19 patients

June 25, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday confirmed the discharge of 36 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation facilities.

The governor said in a statement that a total of 1,364 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation centres.

He said: “Good people of Lagos, today, 36 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 25 males and 11 females, were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients – nine from Onikan, eight from Gbagada, seven from Agidingbi, four from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and eight from Lekki Isolation Centres were discharged, having fully recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 1,364.”

