Lagos govt charges residents to comply with COVID-19 protocols, threatens another lockdown

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday charged the people of the state to observe set guidelines in a bid to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the call in a statement, threatened to impose another lockdown in the state if the people continue to disregard the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the government to check the spread of the virus.

He decried the spike in confirmed cases in the state and charged the people to be careful on how they interact and socialize with friends and family amid the onset of second wave of the pandemic.

The governor said: “Lagos, there is an urgent need for us to be more circumspect in the way we live, interact, and socialize with our friends and family. Many people are ignoring #COVID-19 warnings and guidelines, thereby exposing themselves and others to the virus.

“We are well into the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday, Lagos scarily recorded its highest number of infection in one day (712). We have already recorded a frightening spike in infection cases.

“This spike brought the number of positive cases COVID-19 to 32,720 in Lagos alone.

“This second wave comes with severe symptoms, and the higher number of positive cases we detect, the higher number of casualties we are bound to record. We do not want this, but for this to be avoided, we must be intentional and cautious.

“We also do not want to go into another lockdown. It is important that you wear your masks, avoid crowded areas, wash or sanitize your hands regularly, and practice social distancing.

“2021 will only work for us if we take #COVID-19 seriously and follow the guidelines laid down by @LSMOH

“We simply cannot afford to be complacent at this time.”

