DSS dismisses report on recruitment exercise, warns Nigerians on fraudsters

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday dismissed the report of ongoing recruitment exercise in the agency and warned Nigerians to beware of fraudsters.

DSS gave the warning in a statement issued by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya.

The statement read:

“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it is not currently carrying out any recruitment exercise.

“This clarification has become necessary in view of desperate efforts by fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors.

“The public should note that recruitment into the DSS is never done on a monetary basis. Instead, it is guided by merit and transparency. Beneficiaries undergo a series of screening and vetting processes and procedures through which only the best, produced by these, is taken.

“In the context of this, members of the public should be mindful of attempts by fraudulent persons and groups to fleece them of their hard-earned money. They should rather report to the DSS any suspicion in this regard.

“Those engaged in misleading acts of raising false recruitment alerts or defrauding others are warned to desist from such or be ready to face the music. So far, the Service is sustaining efforts on clamping down on the activities of fake job syndicates illegally using its name to deceive and scam the public.”

