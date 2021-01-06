Edo confirms five COVID-19 deaths, discharges 113 cases

The Edo State government on Tuesday confirmed five new COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

The COVID-19 Incident Manager in Edo, Dr. Andrew Obi, who disclosed this in a statement in Benin, said 113 patients had recovered from the virus and discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

.He said the government started tracking the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic on December 1 last year, adding that the state had recorded 234 cases.

Obi said: “At that time, the government had recorded a fatality rate of two percent and a case positivity rate of 23.1 percent.”

READ ALSO: Edo records 14 fresh COVID-19 cases

He admonished the people of the state to take the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

“The rate of positive cases since the start of the year is worrisome.

“Since January 1, we have recorded 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This is alarming. People must take personal responsibility to halt the spread of the virus.

“It is important to observe the safety protocols so as to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus,” the incident manager added.

Join the conversation

Opinions