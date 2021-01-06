Zamfara govt revokes licences of 500 illegal private schools

The Zamfara State government has revoked the licences of 500 private schools for failing to meet the required operational guidelines.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, who disclosed this on Tuesday, said the decision was taken after an audit of private schools in the state.

He added that a task force that would enforce the closure of the schools would soon be inaugurated by the government.

Abdullahi said the schools would only be allowed to resume operations when they meet the comprehensive guidelines recently developed by the government.

The commissioner said: “The guidelines will have to be followed and be met by any private school proprietor before the re-issuance of the licence to operate.”

