Lagos govt releases official copy of #ENDSARS panel report

The Lagos State government has released the official copy of the state judicial panel of inquiry report on the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, who announced this in a statement on Sunday, noted that the report was submitted to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on November 15.

He said the report titled: ”Report of Lekki Incident Investigation on 20th October 2021” and ”Consolidated Report on General Police Brutality” and was now available to the public.

Onigbanjo said: “Members of the public can view and download the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the documents on the website of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice – https://lagosstatemoj.org/official-documents/

“Further inquiries should be directed to the Office of the Hon. Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice through [email protected]”

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu lacks power to overrule #ENDSARS panel report on Lekki shootings – Adegboruwa

The panel had in the report indicted the Nigerian Army and police in the shooting of the protesters on October 20 last year.

The team revealed that at least 46 unarmed protesters were either shot dead or injured with bullets by security forces at the Lekki toll gate.

The state government released the White Paper on the report last Tuesday.

In the document, the government accepted 11 out of the 32 recommendations, modified six, and rejected one.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now