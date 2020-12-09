Lagos govt to open Agege-Pen Cinema Bridge 2021

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Wednesday the Agege-Pen Cinema Bridge would be open to the public by February 2021.

Sanwo-Olu, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, stated this when he visited the project site.

He said the 1.7 kilometre-long bridge is now at 90 percent completion, that all civil works had already been completed on the project.

He said: “We have just finished an inspection and a walk-through of the Agege-Pen Cinema Bridge in Lagos. The level of completion of the project is around 90 percent. All the major brickwork has been done and we are left with two major deliverables, which include cleaning up the intersection and signalisation.

“There are four synchronised signalisation we are expecting to have on the Agege-Pen Cinema Bridge and each must work together with the other. We are expecting that all these will be done early next year. This is in fulfillment of the promise we made that we will complete all projects abandoned. We are giving the contractor handling the Agege-Pen Cinema Bridge project a maximum of eight weeks to attend to little snags in the project.

“By the second week in January, vehicles can move on the bridge but we may need additional four weeks to complete the signalisation, road painting, and demarcation. We are looking forward to fully hand over this project sometime in February next year.”

“The overpass ascends from Oba Ogunji Road and drops at the Oke Koto axis of Agege. The Agege- Pen Cinema bridge also opens to the old Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway through Abule Egba.”

