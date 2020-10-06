Lagos light-rail to begin operation in 2022 —LAMATA

The Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, said on Tuesday the state’s light-rail projects would begin full operation in 2022.

Akinajo disclosed this after a meeting with contractors handling the Lagos Light-Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red and Blue Line projects.

She said the meeting was convened to reiterate the already established positions on the timeline for the delivery of the projects.

According to her, the Red Line is one of the seven rail lines identified in the state’s Strategic Transport Master Plan for the mass movement of commuters and reduce road congestion in the state.

The LAMATA chief underscored the importance of the 24-kilometre stretch between Oyingbo and Agbado, representing the first phase of the 37-kilometre rail project.

She said the railway was one of the effective ways through which cities deal with traffic congestion.

Akinajo said: “The Red Line is supposed to be a quick win, because it will share tracks with the Nigerian Railway Corporation on its Lagos – Ibadan rail corridor.

“There will be no delays, no budget or cost overrun and there will not be any shift in delivery date.

“Our meeting is just to take stock of what we have done so far since this project started and to re-emphasise that there is no room for slippage in the delivery of the Red Line.”

She said four overpasses and three pedestrian bridges would be constructed to eliminate level crosses and pedestrian access on the rail tracks.

“There will be guarantee of unhindered movement of the train, which will have eight minutes headway, whilst ensuring safety by eliminating vehicular and pedestrian interactions along the rail line.

“Our projection is that the first phase of the Red line will carry between 350,000 and 400,000 passengers daily,” the LAMATA chief added.

She said the government would not compromise on the agreed timelines, adding that funding for the project “is ready and secured.”

The Director of Rail Transportation, LAMATA, Mr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga, urged the projects’ contractors and consultants to work together to meet the target date.

