NSE: Dangote Cement, MTNN, Presco drive N708bn gain

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained its bull run on Tuesday, buoyed by big and mid-cap stocks led by Dangote Cement, MTNN, Presco, Nigerian Breweries and Stanbic.

The Banking Index was the best-performing of the sectorial indices, advancing by 7.48% to 350.33 basis points.

The market ended with a positive breadth as 45 gainers emerged against 8 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) jumped to 28,909 basis points. Consequently, Market Capitalisation shed N15.110 billion as it declined to N15.110 trillion at the end of trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 7.7%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

International Breweries led gainers, appreciating by 10% to close at N4.29. Presco grew by 10% to end today’s trade at N60.50. Cornerstone went up by 10% to N0.66. FBN Holdings rose to N6.10, notching up 9.91% in the process. NNFM completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.09% to N4.45

TOP 5 LOSERS

NPFM Microfinance Bank topped the losers’ chart today declining by 8.76% to close at N1.25. WAPIC shed 7.9% to end today’s trade at N0.36. Academy fell to N0.27, losing 6.90% in the process. Berger slumped to N6.15, recording 6.10% depreciation. Neimeth closed at N1.85, going down by 9.13%.

TOP 5 TRADES

749.468 million shares estimated at N9.495 billion were traded today in 8,075 deals.

Zenith was the most active stock with 135.699 million of its stocks worth N2.772 billion traded in 1047 deals. 112.888 million units of UBA shares priced at N768.133 million exchanged hands in 689 transactions. FBN Holdings had 89.911 million shares valued at N544.408 million traded in 585 deals. Access traded 56.031 million shares estimated at N426.278 million in 578 transactions. Zenith Bank traded 40.064 million shares valued at N1.224 billion in 513 deals.

