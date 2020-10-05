NSE: Bank stocks lead gains and trade as market capitalisation adds N297bn

Investors’ increasing interest in bank stocks helped lift the Banking Index by 3.37% to 325.96 basis points on Monday on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), making it the biggest mover of the 5 sectorial indices listed and also the leading sector by volume as market capitalisation improved by N297.257 billion.

A positive market breadth was reported as there were 36 gainers against 11 losers at the end of trade.

The All Share Index (ASI) expanded by 2.11% larger, closing at 27,554.49. Market capitalisation closed at N14.402 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 2.65%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

GSK led the gainers, appreciating by 10% to close at N5.50. Red Star Express went up by 10% to N3.30. NPF Micofinance Bank rose to N1.37, notching up 9.60% in the process. Africa Prudential added 9.47% to end today’s trade at N5.20. Neimeth completed the top 5, climbing by 8.33% to N1.95.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Tripple G led losers, declining by 10% to close at N0.36. Oando shed 8.73% to close at N2.09. UACN Property fell to N0.86, losing 6.52%. Chams slumped to N0.20, recording 4.76% depreciation. Learn Africa closed at N1.02, going down by 4.67%.

TOP 5 TRADES

603.946 million shares estimated at N7.424 billion were traded today in 5,984 deals.

Zenith was the most active stock for with 204.685 million units of its stocks worth N3.833 billion traded in 941 deals. 55.230 million units of Sterling Bank shares priced at N71.280 million exchanged hands in 73 transactions. UBA had 51.300 million shares valued at N328.849 million traded in 447 deals. GTB traded 36.311 million shares estimated at N1.073 billion in 449 transactions. Transcorp traded 35.108 million shares valued at N20.972 million in 98 deals.

