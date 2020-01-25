Latest Metro

LASSA FEVER: Expert offers advice on avoiding the plague

January 25, 2020
Director of Public Health, Enugu State Ministry of Health, Dr. Boniface Okolo has advised Nigerians to be conscious of their environmental hygiene to avoid being infected by deadly diseases.

Okolo gave advice against the recently reported case of Lassa Fever in Enugu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

He said that ensuring a hygienic environment would reduce the number of rodents that cause Lassa Fever, as well as other deadly infections.

Read also: Bauchi discovers 3 new cases of Lassa fever

He advised residents to fumigate their homes and make sure that the environment was kept clean.

He added that “dirty environment will definitely attract rodents into residential areas which often results in harmful human health conditions.”

Okolo advised the people to avoid the consumption of contaminated foods and to always cover foods and food items tightly, as well as wash their hands after every activity with soap and water.

