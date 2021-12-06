Late Sen Kashamu’s family denies son’s alleged involvement in death of Dowen College student

The family of the late Senator Buruji Kashamu has denied the alleged involvement of their son in the death of a 12-year-old pupil of Dowen College, Lekki Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Sylvester allegedly died from internal injuries days before his birthday after he was allegedly assaulted by fellow students at the College.

According to a statement by the deceased father that went viral on social media, Sylvester, before his death, mentioned names of some boys who allegedly assaulted him, including Kashamu’s son.

However, the Kashamu family in a statement issued by Mutairu Kashamu for the family, said although one of their sons, Michael Adewale Kashamu, was named among the suspects who bullied the deceased, he had no involvement in the death of the 12-year-old.

The statement read, “The Kashamu family has been inundated with enquiries, calls and messages over the unfortunate incident at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, that led to the untimely death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of the College.

“Most commentators have rushed to conclusions based on assumptions and false information, including the allegation that our son Adewale Michael Kashamu was involved in the bullying or beating of Sylvester Oromoni.”

The family noted that it had conducted a private investigation and discovered that their son was just Sylvester’s school father in the previous session.

”We as a family have made our private enquiries and carefully questioned our son about his involvement. This is why we didn’t rush out to respond to the cyber-stalking, name-calling and negative commentaries that have taken over the social media about our son’s alleged involvement in this sad incident.

”Some of the facts now slowly emerging from under the mass of lies are that: Our son, Adewale Michael Kashamu, had acted as a school father for the late Sylvester in his first session in the school at the request of Sylvester’s sister who is also a student of the school.

“However, in the 2021 session which began in September 2021 Adewale Michael Kashamu was moved to a different floor in the boarding house and engrossed in his studies and activities, our son was no longer as close to Sylvester as in the previous session,” the family added.

The Kashamu family condoled with the family of Late Sylvester and appealed to everyone to calm their nerves until the police and the Lagos State government complete their independent investigations and established the truth.

Meanwhile, Dowen College has been shut down indefinitely by the Lagos State government till the investigation into Sylvester’s death is completed.

