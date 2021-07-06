 Lawan tells Nigerians to channel grievances on Electoral Act to their representatives | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Lawan tells Nigerians to channel grievances on Electoral Act to their representatives

Published

47 mins ago

on

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged any Nigerian who is not happy with amendments of sections of the Electoral Act, to channel their grievances to their representatives in the National Assembly.

Lawan who spoke in Abuja on Monday at the inauguration of the reconstituted Public Complaints Commission by the National Assembly, said Nigerians “who feel strongly about some sections in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill currently before by the National Assembly, should stop attacking the presiding officers,” but rather reach out to the representatives to register their displeasure.

The Senate President noted that presiding officers of the National Assembly have come under heavy criticisms over reports that the panel, against the popular demands of stakeholders during the public hearings, had introduced a section prohibiting electronic transmission of election results.

Read also: QuickRead: Lawan’s grim revelations. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

He said the presiding officers were not responsible for the amendments being proposed in the Electoral Act.

“The National Assembly is embarking on the amendment of the Electoral Act. Probably by next week or within the next two weeks.

“It’s very important that those who feel very strongly about any amendment that they think should be effected in the electoral act, should contact or talk to their members of House of Representatives as well as distinguished Senators.

“I want to state categorically clear here that presiding officers are not the ones to determine what is coming or what is not.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....