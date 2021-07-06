Politics
Lawan tells Nigerians to channel grievances on Electoral Act to their representatives
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged any Nigerian who is not happy with amendments of sections of the Electoral Act, to channel their grievances to their representatives in the National Assembly.
Lawan who spoke in Abuja on Monday at the inauguration of the reconstituted Public Complaints Commission by the National Assembly, said Nigerians “who feel strongly about some sections in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill currently before by the National Assembly, should stop attacking the presiding officers,” but rather reach out to the representatives to register their displeasure.
The Senate President noted that presiding officers of the National Assembly have come under heavy criticisms over reports that the panel, against the popular demands of stakeholders during the public hearings, had introduced a section prohibiting electronic transmission of election results.
Read also: QuickRead: Lawan’s grim revelations. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter
He said the presiding officers were not responsible for the amendments being proposed in the Electoral Act.
“The National Assembly is embarking on the amendment of the Electoral Act. Probably by next week or within the next two weeks.
“It’s very important that those who feel very strongly about any amendment that they think should be effected in the electoral act, should contact or talk to their members of House of Representatives as well as distinguished Senators.
“I want to state categorically clear here that presiding officers are not the ones to determine what is coming or what is not.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....