Lawan tells Nigerians to channel grievances on Electoral Act to their representatives

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged any Nigerian who is not happy with amendments of sections of the Electoral Act, to channel their grievances to their representatives in the National Assembly.

Lawan who spoke in Abuja on Monday at the inauguration of the reconstituted Public Complaints Commission by the National Assembly, said Nigerians “who feel strongly about some sections in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill currently before by the National Assembly, should stop attacking the presiding officers,” but rather reach out to the representatives to register their displeasure.

The Senate President noted that presiding officers of the National Assembly have come under heavy criticisms over reports that the panel, against the popular demands of stakeholders during the public hearings, had introduced a section prohibiting electronic transmission of election results.

He said the presiding officers were not responsible for the amendments being proposed in the Electoral Act.

“The National Assembly is embarking on the amendment of the Electoral Act. Probably by next week or within the next two weeks.

“It’s very important that those who feel very strongly about any amendment that they think should be effected in the electoral act, should contact or talk to their members of House of Representatives as well as distinguished Senators.

“I want to state categorically clear here that presiding officers are not the ones to determine what is coming or what is not.”

