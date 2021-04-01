Leaving Nigeria does not guarantee success —Actor Frank Donga | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian actor and social media comedian, Frank Donga real name Kunle Idowu has opined that leaving Nigeria does not confirm success.

Contrary to popular the popular mindset harboured by most Nigerians, Frank Donga stated that leaving the country does not guarantee wealth acquisition.

He also opined in a Twitter post, that staying back in Nigeria does not mean the person is more patriotic.

Read also: 7 things comedian Frank Donga wants done to ensure proper reform of SARS

He shared this thought on his Twitter handle on Thursday morning.

Read what he wrote;

”The truth is leaving Nigeria does not guarantee you’ll get rich. Likewise, deciding to stay does NOT mean you’re more patriotic. Sometimes, all people want is where they can maximize their potentials & live in peace. Whatever you decide to do, I pray your dreams come true”

Join the conversation

Opinions