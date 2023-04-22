Mahrez nets hat-trick as Man City beat Sheff Utd to reach FA Cup final

Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick to help Manchester City seal a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United in the semifinal of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The former African Player of the Year opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute, before netting two more goals in the second half.

The Pep Guardiola side are now in the final, where they will meet either Brighton or Manchester United, who play in the other semifinal clash on Sundah.

Mahrez’s hat-trick feat becomes the first hat-trick in an FA Cup semi-final since 1958.

City and Guardiola have had a highly satisfactory week after reaching the Champions League semi-final and have now reached the final of the FA Cup.

They prepare now ahead of a big game against Premier League leaders Arsenal billed for next Wednesday, a top-of-the-table encounter that could decide the eventual champions of England.

