Maina writes Malami, urges review of criminal charges

The former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over the criminal charges against him.

Maina was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering in 2019.

However, in the petition signed by his lawyer and made available to journalists on Wednesday, the ex-pension task team chief asked the AGF to review the charges filed against him by the commission.

Maina also urged Malami to review all the cases involving him to ensure that his prosecution was not malicious.

He alleged that a campaign of calumny was launched against him to obfuscate the issues and divert attention from the inability to account for the property recovered by the task force.

He appealed for a review of the cases on the grounds that he had at all times performed his duties in the best interest of the nation and not his personal interest.

The letter read: “Our client’s prosecution by the EFCC came to a head principally due to his demand that the EFCC should account for the sums and property recovered by the PRTT, and kept in the EFCC’s custody.

“The petition became necessary as our client was consistently accused by the anti-graft agency of diversion of the funds recovered instead of accounting for the sums and property in its custody.”

