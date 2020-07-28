Nine months after, Maina regains freedom

The ex-Chairman of the Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has been released from Kuje Correctional Centre.

He was released on Tuesday.

He spent nine months at the correctional centre after he failed to perfect his bail conditions.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Maina alongside his son, Faisal, and a firm, Common Input Property and Investment Limited in October last year for alleged fraud and money laundering.

The ex-pension chief’s counsel, Adeola Adedipe, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday, said he was released on Monday evening after completing the necessary documents for his freedom.

He said: “Maina should have been released on July 24, it was delayed till this week due to administrative procedures.

“It was already late last Friday so they now have a new timeline shifted at 6:00 p.m.

“We went there and everything was done.”

