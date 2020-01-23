MAKINDE TO MALAMI: Don’t meddle in Oyo local council dispute

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday warned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, not to meddle in the state local council matter.

The AGF had in a letter to the governor asked him to dissolve the caretaker committee chairmen in the 33 local government areas of the state.

But in a four-page reply to the minister’s letter written by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, the government said Malami has no business dabbling into the matter on local council dissolution pending before the Court of Appeal.

The government, according to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, described the statement credited to Malami as uncalled for, misguided and lacking in merit as far as the Nigerian Constitution is concerned.

The statement read: “The Government of Oyo State led by Seyi Makinde maintained that Malami’s letter dated 14 January 2020, was written without adequate information and knowledge of the current position of the subject matter of dissolution of local government in the state.

“The issue of local government dissolution in Oyo State is a subject of stay/appeal that is pending before the Court of Appeal in two cases including Governor of Oyo State Vs Basorun Bosun Ajuwon, Appeal no CA/IB/300/2019 and Basorun Majeed Bosun Ajuwon Vs Governor of Oyo State CA/IB/362/2019.

“It is also instructive to note that parties have filed their respective briefs of argument and the appeals have now been fixed for the 19th of February, 2020.”

