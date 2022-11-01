Malami restates Nigerian govt’s desire to end anti-democratic cultures, as 2023 elections beckon

With the impending general elections in 2023, the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari is dedicated to putting an end to anti-democratic actions, according to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), during a speech on Tuesday in Abuja, disclosed that the accomplishment would be made possible by administering legally acceptable ways to electoral criminals in order to act as a deterrent to others.

The AGF spoke at the ongoing 2022 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists with the theme: “Media, Civil Society and Violence-free Election in Nigeria.”

The two-day event will draw more than 500 media professionals from the nation’s diverse media organizations.

The Justice Minister expressed his delight at the proactive and preventive measures taken by the Federal and several State Governments to stem the flow of anti-democratic culture and activity.

He reiterated his appeal to individuals currently engaged in electioneering to recognize the importance of abiding by the Electoral Laws and rules when engaging in political activity.

Malami urged them to work together to ensure that all campaign statements are kind and in line with international best practices in order to help ensure a peaceful election process.

“As the 2023 election campaign gathered momentum, we chose the theme of this celebration to revolve around “Media, Civil Society and Violence-free Election in Nigeria.”

Read also:Nigerian govt cannot release IPOB leader, Kanu, despite court ruling – Malami

“This proactive engagement has the objective of enlightenment to shun electoral offences with the sole intention of making healthier processes at all levels of electioneering campaigns.

“It is important to note that recent developments in Nigeria proved that the Federal Government has laudable initiatives to end impunity for crimes against Nigerian citizens.

“Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) report says Nigeria was the only country to get off the index of nations with impunity for crimes against journalists in 2020.

“The 2020 global index for impunity for crimes against journalists by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), released on Wednesday 28th day of November 2020, indicated that Nigeria is the only country that came off the index from 2019.

“This achievement is not unconnected with deliberate and committed efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government through the implementation of many reforms in the Nigerian justice sector to include increased access to justice, speedy justice dispensation, decongestion of Nigeria’s correctional centres and judicious implementation of the Criminal Justice Act.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now