MALI: Five soldiers killed in twin attacks launched by suspected Islamist militants

The slew of deadly attacks in Mali continued on Sunday when a twin attack launched by suspected Islamist militants killed no fewer than five soldiers between Gomacoura and Diabaly in the central part of the country.

The attack which was confirmed on the official Twitter account of the Malian Army revealed that a military convoy was attacked by the militants who ambushed them, while a second attack happened at the military camp in Gamacoura.

“Heavy weapons were used by the attackers,” the statement by the Malian Army added.

Mali has faced a series of attacks from militant jihadists in recent months, with 24 soldiers killed in June . The attacks have spread to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

READ ALSO: ECOWAS leaders reject Malian opposition forces’ demand for president’s resignation

This came after the President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, approved the appointment of a new cabinet towards a government of national unity in a bid to resolve lingering crisis in the West African country.

A statement from President Keïta’s office said that the new cabinet would include the Prime Minister Boubou Cissé and six other sitting ministers.

However, no statement has been made on the resignation of 31 parliamentarians whose election was disputed and the remodeling of the constitutional court.

Join the conversation

Opinions