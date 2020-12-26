Mali opposition leader dies after contracting COVID-19

Mali’s main opposition leader, Soumaila Cisse is dead, family sources have revealed after he contracted the deadly COVID-19 disease which has claimed many lives globally.

The death of Cisse was confirmed by his eldest son Bocar who told The Associated Press news agency on Friday that; “The doctors did everything to keep him alive, but that’s the way of God’s will.”

Cisse, who died in Paris at the age of 71, was held hostage for six months earlier this year by an armed group and was considered a leading contender in the 2022 presidential election.

READ ALSO: Court sentences Malian jihadist leader, Kéita to death

The death throws Malian politics into new uncertainty. A former leader of the opposition in parliament, Cisse was the runner-up in the past three presidential elections and many thought he had the best chances of finally winning in 2022.

He was taken hostage by an al-Qaeda-affiliated group in March while campaigning for legislative elections in his hometown of Niafunke in northern Mali.

Join the conversation

Opinions