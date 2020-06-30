Man City agree to sell Sane to Bayern after winger refuses contract extension

Leroy Sane will in matter of days complete a switch from Manchester City to Bayern Munich as both clubs have come to agreement.

The 24-year-old winger, whose City contract was to end in 2021, had refused to extend his contract with Premier League side, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

He joined City from Schalke in 2016 for £37m and has won two Premier League titles with the club.

Bayern and Manchester City have reportedly agreed to make the transaction for an initial fee of about £44.7m in a deal that could rise to £54.8m.

Sane is now set to travel to Germany in the next 24 hours to complete the transfer to the Bundesliga champions.

The player cannot play for Bayern in the Champions League this season.

The Germany international has made only one appearance for Man City since the season resumed. He played for 11 minutes as a substitute in the 5-0 win against Burnley.

For City, he made a total of 192 appearances, scoring 52 goals in all competitions.

