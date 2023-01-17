Metro
Man sentenced to life in prison for defiling minor in Lagos
Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday, sentenced an electrician, Olamide Ayodele, to life imprisonment for defiling an eight-year-old girl in the state.
The 27-year-old convict was arraigned by the state government for defiling the victim who is the daughter of a man who accommodated him in 2020.
The state counsel, Mrs. Olufunke Adegoke and Ms. Abimbola Abolade, told the court that the convict committed the offence on January 19, 2020, at about 3:00 p.m., on Ofini Street, Ijaiye, Meiran in Lagos.
In her ruling, the judge held that the prosecution had sufficiently proved the charge of defilement against the convict.
She added that the court found that the evidence of the prosecution witnesses were consistent.
Soladoye said: “The defendant is immoral, a mega liar, ungrateful, unkind, ruthless, and rash in his conduct considering that the survivor’s father picked him from the streets and treated him like one of his children.
“The court particularly noted that the attempt of the defense to pin the offence on the survivor’s brother was unsuccessful.
“The defense also tried to mislead the court by stating that the evidence of the survivor’s brother was expunged when in fact it was not. This was a complete misrepresentation of the records of the court.
“Lastly, the evidence of the defendant was wrought with lies and unreliable as he desperately sought to distance himself from the alleged offence.
“I am satisfied that the prosecution has proved the ingredient of defilement against the defendant.
“I hereby find the defendant guilty as charged and he is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.”
The judge ordered that the convict should have his name registered in the Sexual Offenders Register as maintained by the Lagos State government.
