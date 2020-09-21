Martins signs for Wuhan Zall after two-month stay at Shenhua | Ripples Nigeria
Latest Sports

Martins signs for Wuhan Zall after two-month stay at Shenhua

September 21, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Barely two months after rejoining Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua, Nigerian forward Obafemi Martins has linked up with another Chinese topflight club, Wuhan Zall FC.

The 35-year-old signed a one-year deal with the side as a free agent.

Martins’ contract with Shenhua was terminated last week after the forward failed to deliver.

He had rejoined the club for a second spell at the start of the new season in July, but did not score a goal in four league appearances.

Read Also: Martins rejoins Shanghai Shenhua as Chinese League season set to begin

The well-travelled forward previously featured for clubs in Italy, England, Germany, Russia, Spain, and the United States of America.

Wuhan Zall occupy the fourth position in the Chinese league Group B table with 16 points from 11 games.

Martins is in line to make his debut for Wuhan against Chongqing Dangdai.

Latest posts by Ben Ugbana (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ben Ugbana

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */