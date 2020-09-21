Martins signs for Wuhan Zall after two-month stay at Shenhua | Ripples Nigeria

Barely two months after rejoining Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua, Nigerian forward Obafemi Martins has linked up with another Chinese topflight club, Wuhan Zall FC.
The 35-year-old signed a one-year deal with the side as a free agent.
Martins’ contract with Shenhua was terminated last week after the forward failed to deliver.
He had rejoined the club for a second spell at the start of the new season in July, but did not score a goal in four league appearances.
The well-travelled forward previously featured for clubs in Italy, England, Germany, Russia, Spain, and the United States of America.
Wuhan Zall occupy the fourth position in the Chinese league Group B table with 16 points from 11 games.
Martins is in line to make his debut for Wuhan against Chongqing Dangdai.
