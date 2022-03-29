Sports
Matchday! Nigeria battle Ghana for W’Cup ticket as Eguavoen promises fans happiness
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will today (Tuesday) take on the Black Stars of Ghana in a crucial World Cup qualifier at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.
The Eagles are hoping to soar to victory to seal a seventh World Cup qualification while Ghana will be fighting to earn a place in the mundial for the fourth time.
Both teams played a goalless draw in the first leg of the tie in Kumasi last Friday, and the reverse fixture in Abuja today determines who would go on to the finals in Qatar.
The Super Eagles, led by interim Technical Adviser Austin Eguavoen, will battle their Otto Addo counterparts in a game billed to kick off by 6:00p.m.
Speaking ahead of the game, Eguavoen told pressmen that he was aware of Nigerians’ passion for the game and that he was promising them happiness at the end of the encounter.
Read Also: Nigeria vs Ghana: NFF, Sports Ministry provide free tickets, free rides for Abuja fans
“Expectations are high and we know it. Nigerians are football lovers,” said Eguavoen
“Super Eagles supporters know football as well. They have been praying and cheering for the team, they should continue in that manner.
“And we can promise them that at the end of the day, everybody will be happy at the end of that game (against Ghana). So we should keep the support high.”
The 60,000-capacity Moshood Abiola Stadium is expected to be filled up as the Confederation of African Football has already approved capacity crowd for the game.
To ensure this, the Nigeria Football Federation in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth and Sports purchased about 20,000 tickets for fans in Abuja, and also provided buses in different locations to convey fans to and fro the Stadium.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has also ordered that all public offices in Abuja be closed by 1p.m in a bid to mobilize support for the Super Eagles.
The game kicks off by 6:00p.m Nigeria time.
