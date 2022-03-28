FG mobilises support for Super Eagles, orders early closure of Abuja offices ahead Ghana clash

The Federal Government of Nigeria has ordered the early closure of office in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Tuesday in a bid to mobilize support for the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles will be playing against the Black Stars of Ghana in the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

In a memo to all permanent secretaries from the office of the Head of Service of the Federation, civil servants were told that there was a need to support the national team.

“There is a need to mobilise support for the Nigerian Team. Consequently, I am directed to inform you that all offices will be closed at 1 pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022,” the memo read in part.

Read Also: ‘Jollof Derby’: Ghana’s Black Stars arrive Abuja for Super Eagles rematch

The Super Eagles played a goalless draw with their perennial rivals in the first leg of the tie in Kumasi, Ghana last Friday, and are seeking a win on Tuesday to scale through.

The team, led by Austin Eguavoen, will land a seventh World Cup ticket if they succeed in seeing off Ghana.

The Black Stars are however seeking a fourth appearance in the World Cup, and would do anything possible to see themselves in Qatar when the tournament kicks off in November.

The game between the Eagles and the Black Stars will kickoff by 6:00p.m

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now